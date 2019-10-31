Check Halloween trick-or-treat hours here
IMPD crusier involved in crash on northwest side

IMPD police cruiser involved in crash Wednesday morning at 30th and Moller Road

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Driver error and less-than-ideal weather conditions lead to a rush hour accident Thursday with an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) cruiser on the city’s northwest side at 30th and Moller Road just after 6:30 a.m.

According to the investigating IMPD officer, the errant eastbound 30th Street driver failed to recognize the traffic signals and was attempting to turn south onto Moller Road, however, they ended up cutting into the pathway of an IMPD police cruiser, who was also traveling southbound on Moller.

Police reported that the driver ended up tagging the rear end of the cruiser before going over and beyond a sidewalk curb and ended up in a parking lot.

The driver told police may not have clearly seen the traffic signals as a steady rain was falling at the time.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

