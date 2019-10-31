Fire on far east side destroys vacant house

Check Halloween trick-or-treat hours here
Posted 11:03 am, October 31, 2019

House fire on Drexel Avenue north of 21st Street

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis firefighters were called to a house fire on the far east side Wednesday morning just after 8:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Drexel Avenue.

Upon arrival, firefighters found flames coming from the back part of the home, which then quickly spread to the living quarters in the front and to the bedroom areas as well.

Crews were able to bring the blaze under control but not before the fire consumed much of the home, which is likely a total loss.

No one was inside during the incident, and firefighters believed that the house was not being lived in although indications are that squatters may have been spending some time there.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

