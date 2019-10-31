Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 39 ‘Colts Head to Steel City’ now available

Check Halloween trick-or-treat hours here
Posted 4:29 pm, October 31, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Terrible Towels will be swinging Sunday as the Colts try to pick up their sixth win of the season in one of the NFL’s most challenging atmospheres.

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins preview Indianapolis’ matchup against a Pittsburgh team that has won three of their last four games. The Colts have historically struggled in the Steel City, but will things be different this time around with Ben Roethlisberger out for the season? Can the Colts’ offensive line open holes against a fierce Steelers front seven? How does Indianapolis slow down JuJu Smith-Schuster?

The guys also take a look at the rest of the AFC South and highlight a key matchup between the 5-3 Texans and 4-4 Jaguars in London.

