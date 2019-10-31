× Celebrate the flavors of Fall or get a head start on holiday shopping this weekend at one of these fun local events

Indy MADE Market

Hamilton County Fairgrounds (Noblesville)

Indy MADE Market is happening this Saturday, November 2nd, from 9am-2pm at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds Llama Barn in Noblesville. Over 55 artisans will be on hand selling an array of unique and handmade items. Each vendor space is designed like a mini shop, fitted with wonderful displays and unique style touches making for a special shopping experience. Tickets are just $5 at the door.

Click here for more info.

Día de Muertos Celebration

Garfield Park Arts Center

Celebrate Día de Muertos at the Garfield Park Arts Center this Saturday from 5-8pm. Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a traditional Mexican holiday that celebrates deceased family members through music, storytelling, food, and ofrendas (altars). This free event is a great opportunity to learn more about this Mexican holiday and have fun partaking in the traditions by enjoying cultural music & storytelling, creating Mexican-inspired crafts, trying traditional food, and more! You can honor your own deceased loved ones by sharing a photo, drawing, or stories about them and adding it to the community wall. Guests are encouraged to dress up in traditional outfits and face paint and join the parade through Garfield Park at the end of the event. (Día de Muertos face painting will be available on-site during the event, as well as local artists who will be selling or helping you create Mexican-inspired crafts!)

Click here for more info.

Sun King Fall Festival: A Celebration of Barrel-Aged & Sour Beer

Sun King Brewery (Downtown)

Head to Sun King Brewery downtown on Saturday from 1-6pm for Sun King Brewery’s Fall Festival. This event will be a celebration of barrel-aged and sour beers featuring the first-time package release of their first-ever stout: Shadow Proof. Attendees can sample through their 2019 barrel-aged and sour releases, cocktails featuring spirits from Sun King Spirits and several Shadow Proof variants. Fall Festival Sampling Passports can be purchased for $15. This includes 10 4oz pours and a take home 4 ounce camp-style mug. Sampling passports include barrel-aged beers, sour beers, core beers, seasonal beers, Sun King Fishers Tap Room & Small-Batch Brewery beers, and pre-batched cocktails. Additional pints, pours and to-go beers will be available. DJ Helicon will be on site providing entertainment and local food trucks will be on hand dishing out some delicious food. They’ll even have fire pits and hand warming stations to keep you warm! (The autumn celebration will be a family-friendly fest and admission is free!)

Click here for more info.

Festival of Lights 2019

Whitestown Municipal Complex

Celebrate the beautiful and colorful Indian Culture at the 3rd annual Festival of Lights, taking place this Saturday from 5:30-9pm at the Whitestown Municipal Complex. There will be professional dance performances, vendors, and delicious & authentic food available for purchase by Tandoor & Tikka restaurant. This is a family-friendly event and admission is free!

Click here for more info.

Third Annual Midtown Chili Cook-Off

Black Circle Brewing Co.

The 3rd annual Midtown Chili Cook-Off is happening this Saturday at Black Circle Brewing Company. The event kicks off at 11am and judging ends at 5pm. For just $10, attendees can enjoy all you can eat chili with unlimited cornbread and toppings. Sample and vote on more than a dozen entries while enjoying live music, specialty beers and Cuban accouterments.

Click here for more info.

Center Grove Craft Fair

Center Grove High School (Greenwood)

The annual Center Grove Craft Fair is happening this Saturday, November 2nd, from 8am-4pm at Center Grove High School. This event features holiday items, jewelry, soap and plenty of other handmade items from over 250 vendors. Santa will also be on hand from 9am-2pm to take pictures with the kids. Admission is $2.

Click here for more info.

Meadful Things and Outciders Festival

Circle City Industrial Complex

Taste a curious collection of mead and hard cider from far and wide! This Saturday from 3-6pm at New Day Craft’s Meadful Things and Outciders Festival, happening at the Circle City Industrial Complex. This 21+ event is Indiana’s only large-scale tasting event specializing in craft mead and hard cider. Enjoy unlimited sampling of 100+ varieties of Mead and Cider while enjoying live music, check out vendors, and grab some tasty food from food trucks on hand that day. There will also be adoptable cats and dogs on hand! Plus, parking is free! General admission is $50 and $60 for VIP. Note: All tickets must be purchased in advance (no day-of sales).

Click here for more info.