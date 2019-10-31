Check Halloween trick-or-treat hours here
Antenna users: TV rescan required

Annual fees for Boy Scouts increasing by more than 80%

Posted 5:34 pm, October 31, 2019, by

IRVING, TX - FEBRUARY 04: A sign for the National Office outside the Boy Scouts of America Headquarters on February 4, 2013 in Irving, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Boy Scouts of America is increasing its annual youth membership fee by more than 80% as it faces a potentially ruinous wave of new sex-abuse lawsuits.

The organization says the move is needed to meet rising operating costs, notably for the liability insurance. As of January, fees for the Scouts’ 2.2 million youth members will rise from $33 to $60. Fees for adult leaders will rise by $3.

Many of the adult leaders have expressed dismay at the increase.

For years, the Boy Scouts have been entangled in costly litigation with plaintiffs who said they were abused by scout leaders in their youth. Hundreds of lawsuits may lie ahead with the recent enactment of laws in several states making it easier for victims of long-ago abuse to seek damages.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.