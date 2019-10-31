× 2 charged with felony murder in stabbing death of 18-year-old Indy man

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two people have been arrested and charged with felony murder in relation to the killing of an 18-year-old who was reportedly stabbed to death early Friday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said 18-year-old Nathan Henry was stabbed at Buckridge Apartments off Southport Road. Two people dropped him off at the hospital just after 2 a.m., but he did not survive.

Those two people have been identified as 17-year-old Daniel Crockett and 18-year-old Antonio Carter. IMPD says they both have arrested and charged with felony murder and armed robbery. Crockett is being charged as an adult.

This story will be updated as more details are gathered.