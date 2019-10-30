× Two injured after shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two people are injured after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The call came in shortly before 5:45 p.m. from the 5200 block of East 38th Street as a shots fired report.

One of the victims was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The other victim suffered a minor graze wound.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional details as they become available.