Trump presents highest military honor to Green Beret

Posted 8:22 pm, October 30, 2019

US President Donald Trump presents the Medal of Honor to US Army Master Sergeant Matthew Williams for actions in 2008 in Afghanistan, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, October 30, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump presented the nation’s highest military honor on Wednesday to a Green Beret who helped save four critically wounded comrades and prevented the lead element of a special operations force from being overrun in Afghanistan.

The Medal of Honor was presented to Master Sgt. Matthew O. Williams of Texas, who still serves in the Army.

The events leading to the honor occurred in April 2008 during a mountainside firefight that lasted several hours as Williams’ team and about 100 Afghan commandos were attacked by insurgents waiting above them.

Trump recounted how Williams led the commandos across a fast-moving and icy river and engaged the enemy. When his team sergeant was wounded by a sniper, Williams exposed himself to enemy fire to come to his aid. He helped evacuate the sergeant and then climbed back up the mountain to evacuate others, again exposing himself to enemy fire as he helped carry and load others on to evacuation helicopters.

“Matt’s incredible heroism helped ensure that not a single American soldier died in the battle of Shok Valley,” Trump said.

Trump said the enemy had the high ground, superior numbers and the element of surprise.

“Everything they were not supposed to have, they had,” Trump said. “But they had one major disadvantage. They were facing the toughest, strongest and best trained soldiers anywhere in the world.”

The honor is an upgrade of the Silver Star that Williams initially received for his actions that day. He is the second member of his detachment to receive the Medal of Honor for that operation. Former Staff Sgt. Ronald Shurer II received it a year ago.

Trump has embraced efforts to honor service members and show his support for the military.

The ceremony in the White House East Room included lawmakers from Williams’ home state of Texas, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and many of the nation’s top military leaders.

Williams said he was “humbled by the whole experience” and thanked his fellow soldiers.

“As a team we trusted one another, we fought hard together, we believed in one another, and that’s really why we were all able to come home,” Williams said.

