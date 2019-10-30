× Sex offender accused of taking sons becomes focus of national manhunt

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – A nationwide manhunt is underway for a man accused of taking his two sons.

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, the boys, 3-year-old Maverick Ransom, and 4-year-old Orion Ransom, haven’t been seen since Oct. 8.

Police believe they’re with their father, 52-year-old Clarence Michael Ransom, who’s a non-registered sex offender.

Investigators believe the father, who goes by Michael Ransom, picked them up from daycare in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and then traveled to Ciudad Juarez the same day. He then came back to the U.S. the following day.

Police don’t know if his sons were with him; the whereabouts of all three are unknown.

Michael Ransom is 5’11” and about 195 pounds. He was last known to be driving a silver 2013 Toyota Camry with temporary tags. The boys are both about 3’6” and 30 pounds.

Police said Ransom shared custody of the boys with his estranged wife. However, he gave no indication that he planned to travel with them.

A nationwide warrant has been issued for Ransom’s arrest. He’s accused of failing to register as a sex offender and being in non-compliance with a custodial agreement.

Anyone with information should call police at (575) 526-0795. If you live outside Las Cruces, contact your local police department or call 911.