Newly-opened Spencer Farm Winery offers taste of something new in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Spencer Farm got its start back in 1982, when Kyle Spencer was finally able to live out his childhood dream of farming.

Strawberries were planted on the first 10 acres, but after moving to a new location near 161st St and Cherry Tree Road, they added crops like red raspberries, black raspberries, blueberries, and chrysanthemums. Since then, they’ve added pumpkins, asparagus, Christmas trees, sunflowers and grapes.

What began as a small pick your own fruit farm is now a seasonal staple in Hamilton County. This time of year, it’s also known as a major hot spot for family-friendly fall fun.

Now, thanks to Kyle and Lori Spencer’s son, Mark, there’s a year-round reason to plan a visit here.

Spencer Farm Winery may have recently opened on October 1, 2019, but it’s already emerging as the newest must-visit hot spot in Hamilton County.

“We’re a little bit of an oasis in Hamilton County,” said Mark Spencer, manager of Spencer Warm Winery. “There are not a lot of farms in this area that do what we do in general anymore.”

It’s hard to believe a serene setting like this is located just a short drive from city life, but Spencer says that is what makes this the perfect location for a winery.

“We’re far enough away from most of the other wineries to where I’m hearing a lot of, ‘Oh you’re just down the street… I can just pop over and have a glass of wine and [it’s only] 5 minutes until I’m home,” he said.

Spencer Farm Winery is also conveniently located next to sports complexes like the Hoosier Futbol Club and Trinity Sports Park.

“Parents will come over here for a glass of wine during practice sometimes and several of them were really excited that this popped up for something to do while practice was going on,” Spencer noted.

While the winery itself is new, the oldest vintage here is actually the tasting room—located in an old farmhouse that was originally built in 1883.

Renovations were a major undertaking, but Spencer made a point to preserve as much of the farmhouse’s old charm as possible.

“The floors are still original and we just refinished those—I wanted to keep those. Then you’ll see some brick accents in there that are some of the original chimneys and the original cooking hearth,” he said. “One side of the tasting bar is actually part of that original cooking hearth area, so we wanted to keep as much of that as we could.”

Visitors can sit inside and check out some of the old photos of downtown Noblesville that adorn walls, or sit outside on the wrap-around porch

“We’re planning on enclosing the porch with outdoor heaters where people can enjoy that during the winter months and the cool weather,” said Spencer.

A few steps away, a patio facing the old barn will be a perfect setting when warm weather returns.

When it comes to their wines, Spencer Farm Winery offers everything from classics like Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Grigio and Traminette, to tasty options like blueberry, Harvest Red and Farmhouse Red.

But Spencer says their top-selling wines come from complete opposite ends of the spectrum.

“We have a peach and honey wine which is very popular with the sweet wine drinkers and I’m a red wine drinker so the Syrah is my favorite and it’s also our best seller,” he said.

If you’re undecided, just do their guided tasting. It’s only $5 for 5 one-ounce pours.

“Then you can also buy it by the glass if you figure out something that you like or buy a bottle to enjoy here… or of course a bottle to take home,” Spencer added.

And don’t forget to pair it up with one of their tasty charcuterie boards, featuring Amish cheese and meat from another beloved local purveyor.

“We have local meat from Turchetti’s which is down in the Fountain Square area and they a fantastic job,” he said.

Four Things You Need to Know About Spencer Farm Winery:

Spencer Farm Winery is a new addition to family-owned Spencer Farm, which has been a local favorite destination for 37 years. The farm is best known for its seasonal “U-Pick” produce and as a popular fall destinations for hayrides, pumpkins and other fall fun. “[The winery] is something we can do year-round, where we’ve been mostly seasonal over here so it’s just a good complement to what we’ve got going on already,” said Mark Spencer.

The idea to open the winery came from Spencer Farm owners Kyle and Lori Spencer’s son, Mark, after a trip to Temecula, California, sparked the idea. He transformed an old 1800’s farmhouse on the property into their tasting room, while still preserving some of its original features and historic charm.

The public is invited to their official grand opening event on November 8 th at 4:30pm. Noblesville’s Mayor, John Ditslear, and other local officials will be on hand for the festivities.

at 4:30pm. Noblesville’s Mayor, John Ditslear, and other local officials will be on hand for the festivities. In the future, the winery is going to bring in live music, food trucks and other fun additions. But — for now– they are easing into things as a new business that is already making a name for itself in Noblesville. So stay tuned for more fun events on the horizon!

For more information about Spencer Farm Winery, check out their website. You can also connect with Spencer Farm via Facebook and Instagram.

