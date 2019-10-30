Lawrence Township to install active shooter response technology in schools

Posted 10:23 am, October 30, 2019, by , Updated at 10:45AM, October 30, 2019

LAWRENCE, Ind. – A central Indiana school district will be the first in the country to implement new technology meant to strengthen their active shooter defenses.

On Wednesday, the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township is expected to announce the adoption of Active Shooter Response Technology, or ASRT.

The technology was created by a company called Utility, Inc. They say it will bring gunshot detection and greater location reporting to the school system.

ASRT works through devices installed in classrooms and other common spaces across the school. The devices are able to distinguish between gunshots and other loud noises.

If a gun is fired the devices will be able to pinpoint which hallway, or classroom the shots came from. Lawrence police say the system will help officers improve response times by guiding them to the threat.

During Wednesday’s announcement, police say they will provide more details about how the technology works.

The media conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

