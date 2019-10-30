Check Halloween trick-or-treat hours here
Antenna users: TV rescan required

Hoosiers will see gusty winds with rain and snow showers on Halloween

Posted 4:49 pm, October 30, 2019, by

A shock to the system is in store to end October and begin November across central Indiana. A cold front will bring periods of heavy rain on Thursday. Wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph along with falling temperatures will make for a wet, windy and cold Halloween afternoon and evening. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible before the rain changes to a brief period of flurries.

The colder air and gusty winds will combine push wind chills down into the 20s by early Thursday evening. Low temperatures Friday morning are expected to fall into the middle 20s, producing a hard freeze across the area.

Sunshine will return for Friday, Saturday and Sunday and it will be much cooler. Highs will be in the 40s with low temperatures below freezing this weekend. Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour Sunday morning as the nation shifts to Standard Time.

Temperatures will fall during the day Thursday.

A light rain/snow  mix is possible for trick or treaters.

Rain is likely Thursday morning.

Rain will change for light snow late Thursday.

Snow showers are possible Thursday evening

We’ll have gusty winds through Thursday evening.

Up to a half-inch of rain is likely.

Lows will be below freezing through the weekend.

Standard Time begins Sunday morning.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.