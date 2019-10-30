× Hoosiers will see gusty winds with rain and snow showers on Halloween

A shock to the system is in store to end October and begin November across central Indiana. A cold front will bring periods of heavy rain on Thursday. Wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph along with falling temperatures will make for a wet, windy and cold Halloween afternoon and evening. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible before the rain changes to a brief period of flurries.

The colder air and gusty winds will combine push wind chills down into the 20s by early Thursday evening. Low temperatures Friday morning are expected to fall into the middle 20s, producing a hard freeze across the area.

Sunshine will return for Friday, Saturday and Sunday and it will be much cooler. Highs will be in the 40s with low temperatures below freezing this weekend. Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour Sunday morning as the nation shifts to Standard Time.

Temperatures will fall during the day Thursday.

A light rain/snow mix is possible for trick or treaters.

Rain is likely Thursday morning.

Rain will change for light snow late Thursday.

Snow showers are possible Thursday evening

We’ll have gusty winds through Thursday evening.

Up to a half-inch of rain is likely.

Lows will be below freezing through the weekend.

Standard Time begins Sunday morning.