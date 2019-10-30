Doctor hired by family: Epstein injuries seem like homicide

Check Halloween trick-or-treat hours here
Jeffrey Epstein

NEW YORK (AP) — A longtime forensic pathologist hired by Jeffrey Epstein’s brother says some evidence suggests Epstein died by homicidal strangulation, not suicide by hanging.

Dr. Michael Baden raised concerns Wednesday on Fox News about the New York City medical examiner’s findings that ruled Epstein’s death a suicide. The autopsy report appeared to put much speculation about the 66-year-old financier’s death to rest.

The medical examiner says Wednesday she stands “firmly” behind her findings in response to Baden’s statement.

Experts have said the bone in question often breaks in suicidal hangings.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center with a bedsheet around his neck on Aug. 10. He’d been held there since his July 6 arrest on sex trafficking charges.

