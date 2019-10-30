Company says new safety technology in Lawrence Township schools detects gun fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Ind. - It's a first of its kind safety technology, and it's going into every school in Lawrence Township.

Utility, Inc., the company behind the system, said the active shooter response technology will send an immediate notification to police if a gun is fired on campus.

Lawrence Township schools will be the first school district in the country to install the system. Utility, Inc. said it gives officers a precise location of where the gunshot occurred before someone calls 911.

The device just needs to be installed in classrooms and hallways.

"Give him updates of information of where the shooter is moving, and provide him information about the gun type," said Ted Davis, CEO of Utility, Inc.

Davis said the sensors can accurately distinguish gunshots from other loud noises and provide a room number where the gunshot occurred. He claims the system helps find the officer closest to campus. They hope it will shorten the response time so lives can be saved.

"Clear across campus, we can notify another rooms that there has been an incident in this room, and they need to go on lock down," said Davis.

This pilot program does not cost the district anything.

"It is just going to streamline our response to the most urgent deadly chaotic and critical situation imaginable in our schools," said Lawrence Police Chief David Hofmann.

Utility, Inc. said it will install this technology during the first few months of next year.

Mayor Steve Collier said he's already talking to other leaders in Marion County about the program.