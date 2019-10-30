× Clutch kicks earn Colts’ Adam Vinatieri AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It certainly wasn’t a perfect day for Adam Vinatieri, but two big clutch kicks earned him recognition from the NFL.

The Colts kicker has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against the Denver Broncos.

The Colts edged Denver 15-13 behind Vinny’s 51-yard field goal with 22 second left in the fourth quarter. The Colts trailed 13-12 at the time.

Earlier in the game, the veteran connected on a 55-yard field goal that tied for the second-longest kick of his career. The performance marked the fourth time in his career that he’s converted two field goals of 50-plus yards in the same game.

The kicks redeemed Vinatieri’s shaky day. On the Colts’ first drive of the game, he missed a 45-yard field goal. When the Colts scored what should have been the game-tying touchdown, Vinatieri missed the extra point.

But when it mattered in the clutch, the veteran came through. The NFL noticed.

It’s the 19th time he’s earned Player of the Week recognition in his career, the most by any kicker in NFL history.

He joins Justin Houston (AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 5) and Jacoby Brissett (AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 7) as previous Colts honorees for weekly awards this season.