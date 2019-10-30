Active weather; cold and wet Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What a colorful map we have this morning! A wintery mix is causing problems in Chicagoland and that system is sliding our way. We'll have rain on and off all throughout our Wednesday and into much of tonight as well. Temperatures will hardly budge during the day Wednesday. Rain will be on and off all day so you'll want your rain boots and an umbrella. A coat is also a good call because it's going to feel especially chilly with the cloudy sky and northerly wind. We'll get between a half and full inch of rain between Wednesday and Thursday. Mud will be a problem! Chilly tonight with a low of 45. Clouds and a bit more rain also expected overnight as this mess of a system continues to slide through Central Indiana. We'll have a couple of moderate showers during the day on Halloween but after lunch our temperatures will plummet, setting us up for an atmosphere that can support flurries! Not what you want on Halloween... Here's a look at the new snow coming over the next 36 hours. Any shoveling will stay west of Indiana. Our ground temperatures and little actual snowfall will keep us from accumulating snow but those flurries will make quite the sight on Halloween. Maybe dress up as a snowman? Look at that dramatic drop in temperatures on Thursday! Down in the 30s by 6pm with wind chills in the 20s all night. The wind will feel icy and we could see the rain transition to snowflakes as early as the afternoon. Friday morning will be cold enough for a winter coat! Stay bundled up all weekend because our overnight lows will be cold enough we could have a hard freeze. Highs will only reach the 40s all weekend long. By Monday, things only look a little better.