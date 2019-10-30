× 2 arrested after methamphetamine, container of urine found during traffic stop in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested two people after finding drugs and what appeared to be a container of urine during a Tuesday traffic stop in Jackson County.

According to Indiana State Police, Trooper Randel Miller stopped a Chevy Impala on I-65 northbound near the 43 mile marker south of Seymour around 4 p.m. Tuesday. After becoming suspicious during the stop, Miller deployed his K-9 officer, Jinx, who detected the presence of drugs in the car.

During a search, troopers found drug paraphernalia and a container of what appeared to be urine. Police said a passenger in the vehicle, Autumn N. Officer, 38, of North Vernon, was concealing about 170 grams of methamphetamine.

She was arrested along with the driver, identified as Charles F. Williams, 38, of Seymour.

Officer faces preliminary charges of conspiracy to deal methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine, both felonies, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a device to defeat a urine test, both misdemeanors. Williams faces preliminary felony charges of conspiracy to deal methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

Both were booked into the Jackson County Jail.