USDA recognizes Indiana agencies for supporting breastfeeding

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Agencies across the state are being recognized for their work in promoting and supporting breastfeeding.

The Indiana State Department of Health said six Indiana Women, Infants and Children (WIC) agencies were awarded the Loving Support Award of Excellence from the United States Department of Agriculture.

The award recognizes agencies that demonstrate best-practice standards in breastfeeding support. This includes implementing a breastfeeding peer counselor program, providing in-person or over the phone support for WIC participants and building relationships with local partners to strengthen the breastfeeding support network.

“Having strong, local agencies providing support for women in their communities is such an important job, and I am proud of our WIC offices for taking on this challenge and excelling,” said Laura Chavez, director of Indiana WIC, which is administered by the Indiana State Department of Health.

IU Health’s WIC program in Monroe and Greene counties achieved the Gold Premier level of the Loving Support Award.