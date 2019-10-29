× UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old found safe in Virginia, suspect in custody

CAROLINE COUNTY, Virginia – A 14-year-old girl missing from Louisa County, Virginia was found safe Wednesday night, police say.

Hicks went missing on October 21. Virginia State Police say they found her with her alleged abductor, 33-year-old Bruce Lynch. Authorities say the pair was stopped in a vehicle in Caroline County, Virginia after another driver spotted the suspect’s vehicle and called police.

Police say Hicks appeared unharmed, and they took Lynch into custody.

Authorities plan to release more information during a news conference today.