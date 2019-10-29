Antenna users: TV rescan required

UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old found safe in Virginia, suspect in custody

Posted 8:15 am, October 29, 2019, by , Updated at 08:53AM, October 31, 2019

Bruce Lynch, photo courtesy of Virginia State Police

CAROLINE COUNTY, Virginia – A 14-year-old girl missing from Louisa County, Virginia was found safe Wednesday night, police say.

Hicks went missing on October 21. Virginia State Police say they found her with her alleged abductor, 33-year-old Bruce Lynch. Authorities say the pair was stopped in a vehicle in Caroline County, Virginia after another driver spotted the suspect’s vehicle and called police.

Police say Hicks appeared unharmed, and they took Lynch into custody.

Authorities plan to release more information during a news conference today.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.