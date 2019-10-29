Tracking rain for Central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We hit 62° for our high on Monday and today will only be a little cooler. We'll be mostly cloudy with a ten percent chance for rain on Tuesday. Most of the day will be rain free, though, so not a huge concern for the day. A slow moving cold front is hanging out just northwest of Indianapolis and it has hardly moved in the last 24 hours. It'll continue to edge east and pump in colder air for us for the second half of the week. Rain totals will climb to between a half and a full inch between Wednesday and Thursday's rain. As the cold air pours into Central Indiana during Trick or Treat time on Thursday evening, temps will drop cold enough to support some flurries right here at home. We aren't expecting any shoveling out of this for us though so don't worry! The main concern for Central Indiana on Halloween will be the rain and cold. The snow that'll need to be shoveled will stay in the Plains and Upper Midwest. Here's a look at the rain spreading across Indiana on Wednesday. We'll have isolated showers in the morning with more widespread rain in the afternoon. We'll mainly have scattered rain for Halloween on Thursday but the temperatures will drop rapidly Thursday evening which will give us the opportunity to transition to flurries overnight... quite a sight for Halloween! At this time, we aren't expecting widespread snow or major issues. We will be tracking this closely. Temperatures will be noticeably colder Thursday night and by Friday morning. Winter coats needed as we head into the weekend. Remember our clocks "fall back" on Sunday morning!