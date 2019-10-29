Tracking rain for Central Indiana

Posted 6:07 am, October 29, 2019, by , Updated at 06:24AM, October 29, 2019
Data pix.

We hit 62° for our high on Monday and today will only be a little cooler.  We'll be mostly cloudy with a ten percent chance for rain on Tuesday.  Most of the day will be rain free, though, so not a huge concern for the day. A slow moving cold front is hanging out just northwest of Indianapolis and it has hardly moved in the last 24 hours.  It'll continue to edge east and pump in colder air for us for the second half of the week. Rain totals will climb to between a half and a full inch between Wednesday and Thursday's rain.  As the cold air pours into Central Indiana during Trick or Treat time on Thursday evening, temps will drop cold enough to support some flurries right here at home.  We aren't expecting any shoveling out of this for us though so don't worry!  The main concern for Central Indiana on Halloween will be the rain and cold. The snow that'll need to be shoveled will stay in the Plains and Upper Midwest. Here's a look at the rain spreading across Indiana on Wednesday.  We'll have isolated showers in the morning with more widespread rain in the afternoon.  We'll mainly have scattered rain for Halloween on Thursday but the temperatures will drop rapidly Thursday evening which will give us the opportunity to transition to flurries overnight... quite a sight for Halloween!  At this time, we aren't expecting widespread snow or major issues.  We will be tracking this closely. Temperatures will be noticeably colder Thursday night and by Friday morning.  Winter coats needed as we head into the weekend.  Remember our clocks "fall back" on Sunday morning!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.