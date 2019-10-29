Teen killed in shooting marks 12th juvenile homicide in Indy this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- A 17-year-old boy was shot to death inside an apartment complex on Indy’s northeast side Monday night.

Just after 9 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers were called to the 9400 block of Stouffer Ct. on a report that a person had been shot.

The victim was visiting his girlfriend when he was shot in the chest at the Meadowlark Apartments. Friends and family say Lionel Carnell Jr. had been arguing with someone from school and they believe that conflict led to the shooting.

Community leaders blame another issue as well.

“We have to address the much larger problem of unlawful guns in the hands of youth in this city,” said Rev. Charles Harrison.

Monday’s homicide northeast of 42nd and Post is just blocks away from the neighborhoods the Ten Point Coalition began patrolling last year.

Reverend Harrison says guns in the hands of at-risk youth is the biggest challenge to preventing youth violence.

“I tell people 20 years ago we’d run into a group of kids and maybe 1 out of 6 would have a gun. Today all 6 have a gun and that’s very concerning,” said Harrison.

Carnell’s murder marks the 12th homicide victim in Indianapolis this year under the age of 18. That is an increase from 2018 when the city finished the year with 7 juvenile homicide victims.

Only four of this year’s cases, including Carnell’s, have not resulted in the killer being caught.

17yo Lionel Carnell Jr

17yo Leandre Lane

15yo Michael Walters

17yo Oswin Ortiz

There have been 12 homicide victims in Indy this year under the age of 18.

Only those 4 deaths remain unsolved.

Carnell was shot and killed at an apartment complex Monday night.#unsolved pic.twitter.com/lnzOETsaP1 — Jesse Wells (@JesseWellsNews) October 29, 2019

The unsolved killings include a deadly shooting in April near 34th and Franklin that left 17-year-old Leandre Lane dead.

In late June, someone shot into a home on South Talbot, killing 15-year-old Michael Walters.

In September police say a disagreement on the south side claimed the life of 17-year-old Oswin Ortiz.

So far no arrests have been made in the overnight killing. Anyone with information on any unsolved homicide can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).