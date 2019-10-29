Teen dead after shooting at northeast side apartment complex

Posted 1:30 am, October 29, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating the shooting death of a teenager Monday evening. Just after 9 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police were called to the 9400 block of Stouffer Ct. on a report that a person had been shot.

Initially, investigators thought suicide was the cause of death. However, additional investigation led police to conclude that the shooting death was a homicide. The 17-year-old male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The search is underway for possible witnesses and a suspect or suspects. If you have information, you’re asked to contact Indianapolis Police, or Crime Stoppers at 317.262.TIPS.

