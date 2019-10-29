John Legend, Kelly Clarkson reimagine ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’

Posted 6:19 pm, October 29, 2019, by

(Kelly Clarkson Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (John Legend Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

NEW YORK (AP) — John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, his fellow coach on “The Voice,” have joined forces on a reimagined version of the oft-criticized Christmas classic “Baby It’s Cold Outside.”

The song, written by Frank Loesser in 1944, is a duet that has a man trying to convince a woman to stay overnight at his home on a cold winter’s night. It’s been a flashpoint of the #MeToo era, with foes calling it everything from sexist to an ode to date rape.

Legend and comedian Natasha Rothwell of HBO’s “Insecure” wrote the new take, which includes Clarkson leading the lyrics:

“What will my friends think (I think they should rejoice)

If I have one more drink? (It’s your body, and your choice.)”

Gone are such lines as, “Gosh, your lips look delicious,” sung by the man, and “Say, what’s in this drink?” by the woman.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.