IU beats Gannon 84-54 in lone exhibition contest

IU wraps up its lone exhibition contest at Assembly Hall with an 84-54 win over Division II Gannon. The Hoosiers are 27-0 against non-Division I opponents in exhibition play since the 2004-2005 season.

Justin Smith led IU in scoring with 18 points. Freshmen Armaan Franklin and Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 12 apiece. The Hoosiers also had 10-point contributions from Damezi Anderson and Race Thompson.

IU trailed 29-28 with fewer than 2 minutes to go in the 1st half, but went on a 9-0 run to lead 37-29 at the break.

“The first half was definitely a little awkward,” IU forward Justin Smith said. “We were kind of playing together for the first time…just seeing what a game atmosphere was like.”

IU went on to score 47 points in the 2nd half, shooting 63.6 percent from the field and nearly 42.9 percent from three-point range.

“Some good things…But, I’m not at all naive to think that this team right now is anywhere it’s supposed to be,” Head Coach Archie Miller said.

IU opens its non-conference schedule November 5 hosting Western Illinois. The game starts at 7 p.m. The Hoosiers open Big Ten play at Wisconsin December 7.