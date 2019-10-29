IMPD investigates shooting at northwest side apartment complex

Posted 4:57 am, October 29, 2019, by , Updated at 05:27AM, October 29, 2019

Photo from shooting scene on October 29, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

The shooting occurred just before 3:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of Lynnfield Court, which is near West 46th Street and I-465.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told us a man in his 20s was shot at least once in the back. Police are questioning several people, but they do not have anyone in custody at this time.

IMPD is working to determine if the man was shot inside an apartment or outside.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.