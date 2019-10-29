× IMPD investigates shooting at northwest side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

The shooting occurred just before 3:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of Lynnfield Court, which is near West 46th Street and I-465.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told us a man in his 20s was shot at least once in the back. Police are questioning several people, but they do not have anyone in custody at this time.

IMPD is working to determine if the man was shot inside an apartment or outside.