Greenfield man found guilty of rape, sexual misconduct with minor

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield man has been found guilty of rape and sexual misconduct with a minor.

21-year-old Hayden Nix has been found guilty of rape when compelled by force or imminent threat or force and sexual misconduct with a minor.

Court documents show in 2017, during two separate incidents, he told two girls — ages 14 and 15 — that he was 17 years old. He was 19 at the time. He would later force them to have sex in his car after hanging out.

A sentencing hearing for Nix has been scheduled for November 1.