FBI joins search for missing Virginia teen believed to be with mother’s ex-boyfriend

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are still searching for a 14-year-old girl missing from Virginia.

Isabel Hicks was last seen on October 21. Police think she is with her mother’s ex-boyfriend, 33-year-old Bruce Lynch.

He’s considered to be armed and dangerous, and he has reportedly had suicidal thoughts.

“There isn’t any evidence that makes us think Isabel was taken forcibly. However, she’s a very young 14-year-old who hasn’t had any contact with her family since last Monday,” said Donnie Lowe with the Louisa County Sheriffs Office.

An Amber Alert was issued Friday, and officials say they’ve gotten several leads. Police in West Virginia say the two may be there.

“We don’t know where Isabel is. Through interviews and other investigative means, several places of interest have been identified and are being investigated,” said David Archey with the Richmond FBI.

Police want everyone to look out for Lynch’s car—a 2003 Toyota Matrix with a specific detail: the rear passenger door handle is missing.

They also say there might be a camo tarp covering part of the passenger window.

Authorities say Isabel might be wearing a gray American Eagle hoodie and skinny jeans.

Lynch is five-foot-ten and weighs 190-pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call 911.