Expect heavy rain and gusty winds for the next two days

Get ready for a soggy 48 hours. Rain will develop by Wednesday morning ahead of a cold front. The rain will continue through the day and as the front passes Thursday winds will gust up to 30 mph. It will be windy, wet and cool for trick-or-treaters Thursday evening. The rain may end as a brief period of flurries Thursday night in the cold air behind the front. Up to an inch of rain is likely over the next two days.

Sunshine will return for Friday and Saturday and it will be much cooler. Highs will be in the 40s with lows in the 30s. We are already past our average date for first freeze and that is likely to come Friday morning. Low temperatures will also fall below freezing this weekend.

We turn our clocks back one hour Sunday morning.