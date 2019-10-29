Don’t miss the ‘Shining A Light’ TV special on Nov. 9

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — CBS4 will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the design, planning and execution of “Shining a Light on Indianapolis” — the large-scale light show coming to Monument Circle — in an upcoming half-hour TV special.

The ‘Shining a Light: 4 Our Vets Special’ airs Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m., just after the project is unveiled in a public ceremony from 4-7 p.m.

The special focuses on the idea, technology, implementation of the multi-million dollar project, and the original music score the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra created to synchronize with the light show.

Evening Anchor Debby Knox will focus on how the massive project all came together, while Co-Anchor Bob Donaldson will share the history of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument. CBS4 This Morning Anchor Frank Mickens will introduce you to the creator of this one-of-a-kind light display.

The special ends with the spectacular five-minute light show.

‘Shining a Light’ is a seasonally-themed show that features a nightly signature salute. It takes place 365 days a year.

The show was designed by Downtown Indy, Inc. and the Indiana War Memorials Commission with the goal of making Monument Circle a vibrant gathering place and creative public amphitheater.

The project is funded by a $7.6 million grant from the Lilly Endowment.

For more information on the ‘Shining a Light’ project, click here.