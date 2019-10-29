× Death investigation underway on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officers are responding to a death investigation on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The call came in at 9:45 p.m. from the 6100 block of Bordeaux Court. The initial report was for a possible disturbance inside an apartment. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s suffering from trauma of some kind.

Medics attempted to help the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are treating the death as a homicide. However, they do not have any suspect information as of the time of this report.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional details as they become available.