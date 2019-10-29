× Customer tips bartender Powerball ticket that turns into $50,000 winner

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) — A bartender at Bleacher’s Bar in O’Fallon won’t soon forget a tip one of her regular customers left for her. The Powerball ticket he gave her turned into a $50,000 winner.

Taylor Russey said it isn’t unusual for this customer to buy lottery tickets for those at the bar on Highway P.

“One of the regulars will buy the rest of the regulars in the bar Lottery tickets every now and then, especially when it’s high,” Russey said.

He did that Saturday, Oct. 19. The next day, the bar’s Lottery terminal alerted them that they had sold a big winning ticket.

“I was like, ‘Guys, who won all this money and didn’t tell anybody?’” Russey said.

It turns out that winning ticket was Russey’s. Her tickets matched four of the five white-ball number drawn on Oct. 19, plus the Powerball.

Missouri Lottery said Russey’s $50,000 ticket is the 40th sold in Missouri, and the second sold in O’Fallon in 2019.

Additionally, players in St. Charles County have won more than $47.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes this last fiscal year. That has paid retailers in the area more than $4.9 million in commissions and bonuses. Missouri Lottery said $9.2 million went to educational programs in the county.

Click here for updates on this story