Carmel’s Bub’s Café to close after 12 years in business

CARMEL, Ind. – Bub’s Café in Carmel is closing after 12 years in business.

The restaurant is the sister business to Bub’s Burgers and Ice Cream, except it serves breakfast and brunch. Bub’s Burgers and Ice Cream has locations in Carmel, Westfield, Zionsville, and Bloomington. Those will all remain open.

The owner of Bub’s Café says to look out for a breakfast concept in the future at the burger shop—possibly in the spring.

Its last day open will be October 30.

