Candy stops for trick or treating on Halloween

The little zombies and goblins aren’t going to give up trick or treating on Halloween without a fight, no matter how scary the weather forecast sounds.

Don’t worry if lurching door-to-door isn’t your thing. There are plenty of trick or treating options available. Some will be indoors and others are happening rain or shine.

Here are 31 places to score Halloween candy around Indianapolis on Oct. 31:

Indianapolis

Trick or Treat with IMPD Downtown District

When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 31.

Address: 1 Monument Circle.

Trick or Treat at Southeast Roll Call

When: 3-7 p.m. Oct. 31.

Address: IMPD Southeast District, 1150 Shelby St.

Safe Night Halloween Trunk or Treat

When: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31.

Address: Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center’s 4-H Exhibit Hall, 1202 E. 38th St.

Trick or Treat with IMPD Northwest District

When: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31.

Address: Pike High School, 5410 W. 71st St.

Decatur Township Fire Department Safe Halloween

When: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Address: 5410 S. High School Road.

Diversity Church North Indy Trunk or Treat

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 31.

Address: 2415 E. 72nd St.

Geist Harbours Halloween Trunk or Treat

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 31.

Address: Geist Chapel, 12549 Old Stone Dr.

German Park Trunk or Treat

When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Address: 8600 S. Meridian St.

Indianapolis Trunk or Treat at Cornerstone Lutheran Church

When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Address: 2837 E. New York St.

Rosedale Hills United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat

When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Address: 4450 S. Keystone Ave.

Solid Word Bible Church Trunk or Treat

When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Address: 4374 W. 52nd St.

Southport Heights Christian Church Trunk or Treat

When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Address: 7154 McFarland Road.

