Candy stops for trick or treating on Halloween
The little zombies and goblins aren’t going to give up trick or treating on Halloween without a fight, no matter how scary the weather forecast sounds.
Don’t worry if lurching door-to-door isn’t your thing. There are plenty of trick or treating options available. Some will be indoors and others are happening rain or shine.
Here are 31 places to score Halloween candy around Indianapolis on Oct. 31:
Indianapolis
Trick or Treat with IMPD Downtown District
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
Address: 1 Monument Circle.
Trick or Treat at Southeast Roll Call
When: 3-7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Address: IMPD Southeast District, 1150 Shelby St.
Safe Night Halloween Trunk or Treat
When: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Address: Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center’s 4-H Exhibit Hall, 1202 E. 38th St.
Trick or Treat with IMPD Northwest District
When: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Address: Pike High School, 5410 W. 71st St.
Decatur Township Fire Department Safe Halloween
When: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Address: 5410 S. High School Road.
Diversity Church North Indy Trunk or Treat
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
Address: 2415 E. 72nd St.
Geist Harbours Halloween Trunk or Treat
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
Address: Geist Chapel, 12549 Old Stone Dr.
When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Address: 8600 S. Meridian St.
Indianapolis Trunk or Treat at Cornerstone Lutheran Church
When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Address: 2837 E. New York St.
Rosedale Hills United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat
When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Address: 4450 S. Keystone Ave.
Solid Word Bible Church Trunk or Treat
When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Address: 4374 W. 52nd St.
Southport Heights Christian Church Trunk or Treat
When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Address: 7154 McFarland Road.
Continue reading this story with our news-gathering partners at The Indianapolis Star.