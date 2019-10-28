× Three days of rain are on the way this week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A month that began dry has now taken a wet turn. After the second wettest day of the year on Saturday, Sunday and Monday were dry. Now we have rain in the forecast for the next three days. Expect a few scattered sprinkles Tuesday, with heavier rain ahead of a cold front Wednesday. The rain will continue and as the front passes Thursday temperatures will fall so it will be windy, wet and cool for trick-or-treaters Thursday evening. The rain may end as a brief period of flurries Thursday night in the cold air behind the front.

Sunshine will return for Friday and Saturday and it will be much cooler. Highs will be in the 40s with lows in the 30s. We are already past our average date for first freeze and that is likely to come Friday morning.

We had two inches of rain Saturday.

Highs will be in the 50s Tuesday.

We’ll have a few sprinkles Tuesday.

More rain develops Wednesday morning.

Heavy rain is likely Wednesday afternoon.

Rain will continue through Thursday.

Rain will taper off Thursday afternoon.

It will cool and wet for trick or treaters.

We may see our first flurries of the season Thursday night.

Up to an inch of rain is likely this week.