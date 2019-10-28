Shots fired in Columbus leads to 3 arrests, drugs and cash recovery

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested three people after shots were fired into two apartments last week.

According to CPD, officers responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Charleston Place around 1:10 a.m. Thursday morning.

CPD said officers found several bullet holes in two nearby apartments and called to request additional officers.

Police began evacuating residents from the apartment building, and eventually made contact with one resident whose apartment was shot into, Papa M. Sylla, 24.

According to CPD, Sylla told officers that he had been inside his apartment with Alhadj Diaw, 25, and Kedisha Brown, 21, when several men wearing ski masks tried to break into his apartment.

Sylla then told police that the men fired shots into his door shortly after and that no one inside had been hit.

CPD said Diaw and Brown negotiated their exit from the apartment, and that officers later obtained a search warrant for the apartment.

Police found hundreds of THC vape cartridges, around two lbs. of marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms, and over $13,000 in cash.

Sylla, Diaw and Brown were then arrested on several charges including dealing marijuana.

CPD said the shooting remains under investigation, and anyone with information about this case is urged to contact police at 812-376-2600.