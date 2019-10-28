‘Real’ men sporting pink for a good cause

Posted 7:20 am, October 28, 2019, by
Data pix.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — All throughout October you may have noticed some men around the Circle City sporting a little more pink.

It’s for the American Cancer Society’s "Real Men Wear Pink" campaign.

For some participants, it’s about bringing awareness to the disease. For others like Noblesville resident Patrick Bennett, it’s much more personal.

Bennett’s first run-in with cancer was when he was just 7-years-old when his mom was diagnosed with breast cancer. Bennett’s mother won that fight and survived.

But the disease found its way back into Bennett’s life in 2005 when his wife Linda was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 32. After a long and hard fight Linda passed away in 2008.

More than a decade later, Bennett is using his family’s story to raise money and awareness for the cause.

He’s one of 43 men participating in this year’s "Real Men Wear Pink" campaign.

“We all know you can’t deny cancer, you can’t hide from it, but this is a positive energy campaign and it's great to see these leaders and work towards a common goal,” he said.

The campaign runs until Thursday. Each man is looking to raise $2,500. To find out more about the campaign, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.