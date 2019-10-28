Pacers fall to 0-3 after 96-94 loss in Detroit

Posted 9:57 pm, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 10:00PM, October 28, 2019

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 28: T.J. Warren #1 of the Indiana Pacers battles for the ball against Bruce Brown #6 of the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Little Caesars Arena on October 28, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 96-94. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT, MICH. — Things are getting better for the Pacers, but after a bad finish, they took their third straight loss to start the new season.

Indiana rallied from 12 points down in Detroit to take the lead in the 4th quarter, but the Pacers just couldn’t make anything happen in the late going, falling 96-94.

T.J. Warren helped give the Pacers their first lead of the night at 91-90 late in the game and followed it up with a three pointer to give Indiana a 94-90 lead with 1:38 to go, but the Pacers wouldn’t score again. A Derrick Rose drive to the hoop gave Detroit a 95-94 lead, and even though the Pacers had multiple opportunities to get back on top, Malcolm Brogdon missed two wide open three pointers, and Warren and Domas Sabonis came up short as well.

Sabonis did lead Indiana with 21 points and 14 rebounds, while Warren added 19.

Indiana shot just 21% from the three point line.

“We had some open looks and just didn’t make them,” said head coach Nate McMillan. “When you have those opportunities, you gotta covert. We got enough stops down the stretch to get it done, but we came up short.”

The winless Pacers will fight for their first victory of the season Wednesday in Brooklyn against the Nets.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.