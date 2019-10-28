× Near east side shooting sends 1 to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is on the scene of a shooting on the near east side of Indianapolis.

IMPD says officers responded to the 800 block of North Dearborn Street around 12:43 p.m. after a report of a person shot.

Police said the victim was shot in front of their home.

According to police, the victim has been taken to Eskenazi hospital and is in serious/critical condition.

IMPD investigators are currently looking for suspects.

This is a developing story and will be updated.