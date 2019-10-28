× Man dies after crash involving motorcycle, SUV on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a SUV on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, police were called to the intersection of Brookville Road and Audubon Road in response to the crash.

When they arrived, officers found a man who was unresponsive. He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition but died despite best lifesaving efforts by medical personnel.

IMPD says the man is believed to have been the rider of the motorcycle.

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.