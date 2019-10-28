× Indiana DNR will stock over 80,000 channel catfish across state by November

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Department of Natural Resources will stock over 80,000 channel catfish across Indiana by November.

Stocked catfish will be 8-10 inches in length. District fisheries biologists determine the number of fish to be stocked by the size of the lake and management strategy. These stockings occur annually or every other year based on expected harvest rates and how many catfish are available.

Channel catfish have strong senses of smell and taste. Common methods of targeting them include cut bait, stink bait, and worms. Channel catfish can also occasionally be caught on artificial lures and minnows.

Need to find a place to fish for catfish? View the Where to Fish map here.

You can also find channel catfish regulations here.

For fish stocking locations, click here.