Great Monday; tracking rain midweek

Looks like a great way to start our work and school week! Temperatures will be back above average as we climb into the upper 60s. A comfortable southerly breeze will keeps things pleasant for our Monday. Plenty of sunshine for most of us with some clouds expected in our far western counties. This cold front is a slow mover! It is JUST to our northwest but won't actually make it through Indianapolis for another 30+ hours. That'll keep the active weather out of Indiana for Monday and only bring a ten percent chance for rain on Tuesday. The rainiest day of the week will end up being on Wednesday with some additional rain on Thursday which is Halloween. Here's a look at what spreads into Central Indiana in the middle of the day on Wednesday. Heavy downpours will kick up our rainfall totals that we expect for this system. Hardly any rain is expected on Tuesday but between Wednesday and Thursday we could get a solid half inch plus all across Central Indiana. After all that rain we had over the weekend I really wish I didn't have to put this in the forecast for you. Temperatures will drop quickly the night of Halloween; plus it'll be windy and potentially rainy... not a great forecast for that holiday. After Halloween, highs will be noticeably colder. Friday morning will be right around freezing and then highs will only reach the mid 40s there and through the weekend.