Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 38 ‘Colts Win Ugly vs Broncos’ now available

Posted 4:16 pm, October 28, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It was ugly, it was unconventional, it was a victory.

On Monday’s podcast, producers Joe Hopkins and Matt Adams breakdown the Indianapolis Colts’ 15-13 win over the Denver Broncos, in which Jacoby Brissett made a play that could prove to be a season-defining moment for the Colts.

The fellas also explain what makes Indy’s 5-2 start historic and why winning close will pay dividends for the Colts as they push toward a playoff spot.

As always, Joe and Matt wrap things up by taking a look around the AFC South, which is shaping up to be one of the more competitive divisions in football.

