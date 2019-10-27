× Police investigating after child hit and killed by vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A police investigation is underway after a child is believe to have been hit and killed by a vehicle on Indy’s near west side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of N. Tibbs Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. where they discovered a child who had been laying on a sidewalk.

Police say the child was transported to Riley Hospital in critical condition but, despite the best lifesaving efforts from the medical personnel, the child succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

Police have also responded to the 1700 block of Exeter Avenue and are treating the location as a possible crime scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated once more information is released.