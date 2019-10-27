Police investigating after 21-month-old struck and killed by car

Posted 7:33 pm, October 27, 2019, by , Updated at 08:30PM, October 27, 2019

Police investigating in the 1700 block of Exeter Avenue after a child was struck and killed by a vehicle.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A police investigation is underway after a 21-month-old girl was hit and killed by a passing car while playing in her driveway.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the young girl was in her driveway in the 1700 block of Exeter Avenue when a gray 4-door sedan struck the girl sometime before 6:30 p.m.

Police say the child’s parents saw the car hit the child, telling police the driver was a man and did not stop after striking the girl.

The parents were on their way to the hospital with the child when they heard police sirens and flagged down an officer in the 1100 block of N. Tibbs Avenue, according to officials.

The child was transported to Riley Hospital in critical condition but, despite the best lifesaving efforts from the medical personnel, the child succumbed to her injuries and passed away.

Police say at this time they do not believe the child left the driveway, but did say the child was near the curb at the time she was hit.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.