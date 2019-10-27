× Police investigating after 21-month-old struck and killed by car

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A police investigation is underway after a 21-month-old girl was hit and killed by a passing car while playing in her driveway.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the young girl was in her driveway in the 1700 block of Exeter Avenue when a gray 4-door sedan struck the girl sometime before 6:30 p.m.

Police say the child’s parents saw the car hit the child, telling police the driver was a man and did not stop after striking the girl.

The parents were on their way to the hospital with the child when they heard police sirens and flagged down an officer in the 1100 block of N. Tibbs Avenue, according to officials.

The child was transported to Riley Hospital in critical condition but, despite the best lifesaving efforts from the medical personnel, the child succumbed to her injuries and passed away.

Police say at this time they do not believe the child left the driveway, but did say the child was near the curb at the time she was hit.