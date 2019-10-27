Man dies in Muncie after vehicle collides into tree

MUNCIE, Ind. — A fatal accident on Muncie’s west side has claimed the life of an adult man.

Muncie police say the single vehicle crash happened on West Godman Avenue on Saturday around 5 p.m. The man’s vehicle collided with a tree, according to officials.

He died as a result of the crash. Speed is believed to be a factor in the deadly accident, police say.

The identify of the victim will be released by the Delaware County coroner after next-of-kin have been properly notified.

