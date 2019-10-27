IN Focus: Panelists discuss mayoral debate, this week’s top stories

Posted 7:40 am, October 27, 2019, by
INDIANAPOLIS - What are the latest polling numbers saying about the race for mayor? And how will the candidates react to the latest controversy on the campaign trail?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Jennifer Wagner and Abdul-Hakim Shabazz discuss this week's top stories, including a preview of Monday night's mayoral debate on FOX59, reaction to last week's Curtis Hill hearings, and the latest news on the impeachment inquiry.

