SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A faulty chimney flue is believed to be the cause of a house fire Saturday night on Heather Beach Lane, just south of Crawfordsville Road, on the far west side of Indianapolis.

Both Wayne Township and the Speedway Fire Department responded to the incident around 9:00 p.m. and found flames coming from the top of the roof on the second floor.

No one was injured from the incident as the home sustained around $75,000 in damage.