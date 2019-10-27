Colts sneak past Broncos 15-13 with Vinatieri field goal in final seconds

Posted 4:31 pm, October 27, 2019, by , Updated at 04:49PM, October 27, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 27: Head coach Frank Reich watches from the sidelines during the first quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos of the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It was ugly, it was unconventional, it was a victory.

The Indianapolis Colts did just enough against the Denver Broncos to leave Lucas Oil Stadium with a win.

While the Broncos’ pass defense made life difficult for quarterback Jacoby Brissett all afternoon, a game-winning drive, sparked by a 35-yard completion to T.Y. Hilton, set up a 51-yard Adam Vinatieri field goal.

Colts fans held their breath when Vinatieri’s attempt went up, as the veteran had already missed a 45-yard field goal and an extra point try earlier in the game. Nevertheless, Vinatieri proved clutch, and sent the ball between the goalposts with 22 seconds left. Denver’s long shot try at a last-second comeback proved unsuccessful.

Marlon Mack scored the Colts’ only touchdown of the day on a 10-yard run. He finished with 90 yards from scrimmage.

The defense did their job against an uninspiring Broncos offense, holding them to just 13 points and sacking Joe Flacco three times. Justin Houstin, Ben Banogu and Darius Leonard each had one sack.

The Colts’ performance was uncharacteristically riddled with mental errors. The team committed 10 penalties, which combined for 103 yards.

Now 5-2, the Colts play the winless Miami Dolphins next week in Indianapolis.

This story will be updated. 

Be sure to catch the Colts Blue Zone Podcast:

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.