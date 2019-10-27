Car flips and crashes into home on Indy’s east side

Posted 6:50 am, October 27, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A car flipped and crashed into a home on the east side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called at approximately 3:40 a.m. Sunday in reference to the crash.

Responding officers found a white passenger car that was inverted on the front porch of a home on Sherman Drive.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the accident or if anybody was home.

At this time investigators think that speed played a role in the crash.

It seems the female driver of the car was heading northbound on Sherman Drive when she hit a dip in the road and lost control of the car.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.