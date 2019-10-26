× Silver Alert Canceled for missing senior from Cloverdale

UPDATE:

The Silver Alert for Billy Eugene Steel has been canceled.

ORIGINAL STORY:

CLOVERDALE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 86-year-old from Cloverdale.

Police say Billy Eugene Steele is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Steele is described as standing 5′ feet 5″ inches tall, weighs roughly 190 pounds, has white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt, black sweat pants and shoes.

Steele was last seen on Friday, October 25, 2019 at approximately 8:00 p.m. He is missing from Cloverdale which is about 43 miles west of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information regarding Steele’s whereabouts is asked to call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 765-653-5115 and press option 0 or contact police by dialing 911.